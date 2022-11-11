AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present at the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 3:50 p.m. Pacific Time (6:50 p.m. Eastern Time)

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

Live audio webcasts of each presentation may be accessed through links that will be posted on AbCellera%27s+Investor+Relations+website. Replays of each webcast will be available through the same links following the presentations.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce costs, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Source: AbCellera Biologics Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005586/en/