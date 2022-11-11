Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced today that President and CEO Heyward Donigan and CFO Matt Schroeder will present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on November 9th at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation can be viewed live via webcast accessible on Rite Aid’s Investor Relations site: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.riteaid.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005615/en/

