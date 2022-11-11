The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), and the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) today announced that they have agreed to collaborate on several areas of mutual interest, including joint product development.

The NYSE and the IDX signed a memorandum of understanding that also included opportunities for promoting both markets, information and knowledge sharing, and establishing new communication channels.

The agreement was finalized during a visit to the NYSE by an Indonesian delegation that included Hon. Iman Rachman, President Director of the Indonesia Stock Exchange, H.E. Rosan Roeslani, Ambassador of Indonesia to the United States and Arifi Saiman, Consul General of Indonesia in New York.

“We are pleased to sign this memorandum of understanding with the Indonesia Stock Exchange in support of our capital markets and the important ties they help create between our marketplaces,” said Lynn Martin, NYSE President. “The NYSE looks forward to working together with IDX to explore new products and share our innovations with issuers and investors.”

Iman Rachman, President Director of IDX said “We are keen to collaborate with NYSE and bring the longstanding relationship to the next level as NYSE is the largest exchange in the world and has become a benchmark in innovation and development. We believe that this synergy will bring mutual benefit for both exchanges in the long run.”

The collaboration represents an opportunity to promote the work of both exchanges, each of which have long histories in their countries, and highlight the importance of global capital markets. This agreement follows similar NYSE collaborations announced earlier this year with the stock exchanges of Singapore, Japan, and South Africa.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE, an ICE exchange, is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

About the Indonesia Stock Exchange

IDX is the only stock exchange in Indonesia with more than 800 listed companies and total market capitalization around US$ 600 billion. IDX is a non-profit organization with main function is to create a fair, orderly, and efficient capital market in Indonesia. IDX promotes sustainable capital market through various initiatives and works closely with all stakeholders to provide transparency and investor protection. To learn more, visit www.idx.co.id

