LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ( EGLX; TSX: EGLX) (the “Company”) today disclosed the receipt of a notice (the “Notice”) on November 3, 2022 from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company is not currently in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing of the Company’s common shares (the “Shares”) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). The Notice indicated that, consistent with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has 180 calendar days, or until May 2, 2023 (the “Compliance Deadline”), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by having the closing bid price of the Shares meet or exceed $1.00 per Share for at least ten consecutive business days.



The Shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market at this time, and neither the Company’s operations nor the Company’s TSX listing are affected by the receipt of the Notice. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by the Compliance Deadline, the Company may be eligible for an extension to the Compliance Deadline, provided the Company meets any conditions to such extension imposed by Nasdaq in connection therewith. If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance periods, including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Shares will be subject to delisting, subject to the right of the Company to appeal any such determination to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

