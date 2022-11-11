Fastly%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York on November 15th at 4:20 p.m. ET

Presenter: Ron Kisling, Chief Financial Officer

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Arizona on November 29th at 10:55 a.m. ET

Presenters: Todd Nightingale, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Kisling, Chief Financial Officer

Webcasts of these presentations will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver the fastest online experiences possible, while improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at global scale. With world-class support that achieves 95%+ average annual customer satisfaction ratings, Fastly’s beloved suite of edge compute, delivery, and security offerings has been recognized as a leader by industry analysts such as IDC, Forrester and Gartner. Compared to legacy providers, Fastly’s powerful and modern network architecture is the fastest on the planet, empowering developers to deliver secure websites and apps at global scale with rapid time-to-market and industry-leading cost savings. Thousands of the world’s most prominent organizations trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Pinterest, Stripe, Neiman Marcus, The New York Times, Epic Games, and GitHub. Learn more about Fastly at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fastly.com%2F, and follow us %40fastly.

