Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event: BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Oncology Day (Virtual)

Fireside Chat Date & Time: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 1:30pm ET

Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

Event: Cowen 6th Annual IO Next Summit (Virtual)

Fireside Chat Date & Time: Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:10pm ET

Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

Event: JP Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum

Location: Miami, Florida

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Location: London

Fireside Chat Date & Time: Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:40pm GMT

Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

Event: Piper 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, New York

Fireside Chat Date & Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 3:00pm ET

Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

Event: Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference (Virtual)

Fireside Chat Date & Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9:40am ET

Presenter: Ying Huang, Ph.D., CEO

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogenic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of safe, efficacious and cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com

