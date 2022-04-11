Tom Gayner recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Thomas Gayner is Co-Chief Executive Officer of Markel Corporation. He oversees the investing activities for the company, as well as the Markel Ventures diverse industrial and service businesses. Gayner joined Markel in 1990 to form Markel Gayner Asset Management which provided equity investment counsel for Markel Corporation as well as outside clients.

Prior to joining Markel, Mr. Gayner served as vice president of Davenport & Co of Virginia and as a Certified Public Accountant with PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Gayner serves as the Chairman of the Board of the Davis Series Mutual Funds and on the boards of the Colfax Corporation, Graham Holdings, Cable One and Markel. He is a trustee of The Community Foundation of Richmond, Bon Secours Health System, and a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Virginia Retirement System. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia and The Lawrenceville School.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $6.78Bil. The top holdings were BRK.A(6.68%), BRK.B(6.04%), and BAM(5.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:TRUP by 112,023 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.15.

On 11/04/2022, Trupanion Inc traded for a price of $45.45 per share and a market cap of $1.85Bil. The stock has returned -62.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trupanion Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -69.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) bought 59,000 shares of NAS:CBRL for a total holding of 86,500. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.55.

On 11/04/2022, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc traded for a price of $111.41 per share and a market cap of $2.47Bil. The stock has returned -18.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-book ratio of 4.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) bought 18,500 shares of NYSE:WSO for a total holding of 462,250. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $270.99.

On 11/04/2022, Watsco Inc traded for a price of $261.96 per share and a market cap of $10.35Bil. The stock has returned -9.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Watsco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-book ratio of 5.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) bought 17,500 shares of NYSE:DG for a total holding of 170,250. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.69.

On 11/04/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $248.1 per share and a market cap of $55.96Bil. The stock has returned 10.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-book ratio of 9.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) bought 12,500 shares of NYSE:GS for a total holding of 357,360. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.98.

On 11/04/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $357.91 per share and a market cap of $122.17Bil. The stock has returned -10.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.