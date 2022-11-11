Magellan Aerospace Corporation ("Magellan Aerospace") (TSX: MAL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 (two and one-half cents) per share on the Corporation’s common shares, a decrease of $0.025 (two and one-half cents) from the quarterly dividend paid in the third quarter of 2022. The ongoing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, low production levels largely related to wide-body aircraft, inflation, and supply chain and labour constraints continued to negatively impact the Corporation’s operation in the third quarter of 2022. In light of these operational challenges, the dividend level has been reduced but a dividend was still declared given the Corporation’s strong balance sheet and cash reserves. The Board of Directors of the Corporation continues to review its dividends on a quarterly basis for more visibility of recovery, and ensure that the dividend declared balances the return of capital to shareholders while maintaining adequate financial flexibility and investment in growth initiatives. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace is a global, integrated aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs, engineers, and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced products for military and space markets, industrial power generation, and specialty products. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe and India.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005632/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership