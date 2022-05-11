CENTRAL TRUST Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

111 EAST MILLER ST JEFFERSON CITY, MO 65101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1392 stocks valued at a total of $3.03Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.13%), PHYS(3.43%), and VTI(2.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CENTRAL TRUST Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 315,077 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/05/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $86.58 per share and a market cap of $1,120.98Bil. The stock has returned -41.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-book ratio of 4.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 109,972 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/05/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $86.7 per share and a market cap of $1,121.73Bil. The stock has returned -41.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-book ratio of 4.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 12,170 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/05/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $207.47 per share and a market cap of $655.14Bil. The stock has returned -49.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 64.11, a price-book ratio of 16.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.01 and a price-sales ratio of 9.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 2,380 shares in FRA:Z0Y, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €123.94 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, Jacobs Solutions Inc traded for a price of €115 per share and a market cap of €14.79Bil. The stock has returned -4.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jacobs Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced their investment in NAS:NDAQ by 2,104 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.82.

On 11/05/2022, Nasdaq Inc traded for a price of $61.9 per share and a market cap of $30.41Bil. The stock has returned -11.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nasdaq Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.16 and a price-sales ratio of 5.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.