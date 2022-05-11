Martin Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $286.00Mil. The top holdings were NVS(8.57%), AAPL(7.32%), and CHKP(7.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Martin Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Martin Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RELX by 839,708 shares. The trade had a 6.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.15.

On 11/05/2022, RELX PLC traded for a price of $26.34 per share and a market cap of $50.48Bil. The stock has returned -15.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RELX PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-book ratio of 12.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Martin Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 50,799 shares. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.1.

On 11/05/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $159.63 per share and a market cap of $73.47Bil. The stock has returned -37.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-book ratio of 6.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Martin Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SONY by 67,110 shares. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.12.

On 11/05/2022, Sony Group Corp traded for a price of $74.59 per share and a market cap of $92.36Bil. The stock has returned -38.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sony Group Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 50,677-share investment in NAS:IAC. Previously, the stock had a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.62 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, IAC Inc traded for a price of $45.26 per share and a market cap of $4.04Bil. The stock has returned -69.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.85.

The guru established a new position worth 18,940 shares in NYSE:GSK, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.57 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $32.99 per share and a market cap of $67.09Bil. The stock has returned -20.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-book ratio of 6.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

