Camden National Bank recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $448.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.23%), SLQD(2.83%), and COST(2.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Camden National Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

Camden National Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:TFC by 126,222 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 11/05/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $43.66 per share and a market cap of $57.93Bil. The stock has returned -28.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 190,985-share investment in ARCA:XLF. Previously, the stock had a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.9 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.91 per share and a market cap of $31.20Bil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

The guru sold out of their 79,527-share investment in NYSE:BALL. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.49 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, Ball Corp traded for a price of $50.85 per share and a market cap of $15.98Bil. The stock has returned -43.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ball Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-book ratio of 4.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 19,096 shares in NYSE:STZ, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $243.71 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $244.83 per share and a market cap of $46.64Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 789.77, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 35,030 shares in NYSE:PKG, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.29 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, Packaging Corp of America traded for a price of $124.5 per share and a market cap of $11.67Bil. The stock has returned -4.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Packaging Corp of America has a price-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

