Briaud Financial Planning, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were GLD(73.05%), XLU(7.55%), and VTI(5.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Briaud Financial Planning, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 224,244-share investment in NAS:TLT. Previously, the stock had a 16.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.09 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.22 per share and a market cap of $23.74Bil. The stock has returned -34.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc bought 22,074 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 31,776. The trade had a 3.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/05/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $188.94 per share and a market cap of $253.00Bil. The stock has returned -20.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.15.

The guru sold out of their 103,296-share investment in NAS:VXUS. Previously, the stock had a 3.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.92 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $48.88 per share and a market cap of $45.91Bil. The stock has returned -23.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

The guru sold out of their 50,277-share investment in ARCA:EDV. Previously, the stock had a 3.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.54 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF traded for a price of $76.94 per share and a market cap of $1.16Bil. The stock has returned -43.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 25,533 shares. The trade had a 2.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/05/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $156.47 per share and a market cap of $49.65Bil. The stock has returned -6.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

