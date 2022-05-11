XML Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE PRESERVE PARKWAY ROCKVILLE, MD 20852

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 316 stocks valued at a total of $720.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.95%), IWR(2.52%), and MSFT(2.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were XML Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

XML Financial, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 133,324 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 11/05/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.89 per share and a market cap of $38.27Bil. The stock has returned -8.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, XML Financial, LLC bought 57,561 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 77,130. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/05/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $221.39 per share and a market cap of $1,650.35Bil. The stock has returned -33.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-book ratio of 9.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.37 and a price-sales ratio of 8.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, XML Financial, LLC bought 122,757 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 137,271. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 11/05/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.34 per share and a market cap of $76.27Bil. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, XML Financial, LLC bought 75,684 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 153,797. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/05/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.38 per share and a market cap of $2,201.37Bil. The stock has returned -7.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-book ratio of 43.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.13 and a price-sales ratio of 5.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, XML Financial, LLC bought 90,956 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 97,174. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 11/05/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $106.69 per share and a market cap of $119.81Bil. The stock has returned -29.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-book ratio of 7.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

