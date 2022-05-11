Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 228 stocks valued at a total of $160.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.59%), AAPL(2.43%), and FMB(2.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 46,340 shares in NAS:FTSM, giving the stock a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.23 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.33 per share and a market cap of $6.91Bil. The stock has returned -0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

During the quarter, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. bought 50,099 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 56,803. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.77.

On 11/05/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $47.93 per share and a market cap of $9.87Bil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. bought 33,852 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 38,396. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 11/05/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.31 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 1.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.34.

The guru sold out of their 70,812-share investment in ARCA:TBX. Previously, the stock had a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.11 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury -1x Shares traded for a price of $29.42 per share and a market cap of $132.39Mil. The stock has returned 20.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 31,925 shares in ARCA:PHDG, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.34 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF traded for a price of $34.13 per share and a market cap of $271.33Mil. The stock has returned -8.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

