GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 209 stocks valued at a total of $1.34Bil. The top holdings were BUFD(5.31%), IWN(4.54%), and AAPL(3.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD bought 2,919,189 shares of BATS:BUFD for a total holding of 3,710,795. The trade had a 4.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.85.

On 11/05/2022, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs traded for a price of $19.53 per share and a market cap of $527.31Mil. The stock has returned -7.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs has a price-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

The guru sold out of their 2,190,373-share investment in BATS:BUFR. Previously, the stock had a 3.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.24 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs traded for a price of $21.65 per share and a market cap of $713.37Mil. The stock has returned -8.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a price-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD bought 125,367 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 631,891. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 11/05/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $37.24 per share and a market cap of $156.40Bil. The stock has returned -23.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD bought 35,848 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 169,603. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/05/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $90.98 per share and a market cap of $928.15Bil. The stock has returned -47.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 83.47, a price-book ratio of 6.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD bought 113,527 shares of NAS:WBA for a total holding of 491,191. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.05.

On 11/05/2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $37.07 per share and a market cap of $32.06Bil. The stock has returned -21.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

