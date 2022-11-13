NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Orthofix Medical Inc. ( OFIX)’s merger with SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. Following the close of the transaction, Orthofix shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company. If you are an Orthofix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ForgeRock, Inc. (: FORG)’s sale to Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share. If you are a ForgeRock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Archaea Energy Inc. (: LFG)’s sale to BP plc for approximately $26.00 per Archaea Class A and Class B share in cash. If you are an Archaea shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Imara Inc. ( IMRA)’s merger with Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. If you are an Imara shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

