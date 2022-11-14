Data security company Cloudflare ( NET, Financial) gave investors plenty of things to ponder when it reported third-quarter earnings recently. While investors often take these numbers at face value, the recent market volatility has increased speculation about Cloudflare's growth potential. Some investors seem to be taking a short-term view of the company and are selling off their shares in anticipation of further economic uncertainties.

Cloudflare is a content delivery network and DDoS mitigation company that has enjoyed tremendous success over the years. With its cutting-edge services and robust network, Cloudflare has become a favorite among investors as well, who rewarded the company with excellent premiums during the bull market of 2020 and 2021.

However, in recent months, Cloudflare and other tech stocks have seen their valuations decline along with the broader market. Despite this short-term setback, I believe Cloudflare remains well-positioned to reap big gains once things start to turn around. Its innovative technology and strong foothold in key markets will continue to drive growth.

Cloudflare reports respectable third-quarter earnings

Cloudflare's earnings were unexpectedly strong in the third-quarter report, but investors clearly wanted more, as the stock cratered on Friday when the earnings report dropped.

Cloudflare has grown tremendously this past year, with revenue increasing 47%. It even reached $1 billion in annualized earnings for the first time. This resulted in earnings per share of $0.06, up from zero last quarter.

Cloudflare added 4,197 paying customers, up 18% from last year, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of slowing growth. "We are continuing to see a steady rise in enterprise customers," the company noted. Cloudflare now has 1,908 enterprises plus 159 new large companies, giving a total of 2,077 enterprise customers, up 51% year-over-year. The number of customers spending $500,000 per year has grown by 88% in the last year. The number of customers spending over $1 million has increased by 63% - a vital stat when judging a company's subscription-based model. Cloudflare is not only retaining an increasing number of customers, but it's also getting them to spend more on its services. The dollar-based net retention rate stood at 124% in the latest quarter.

For the fourth quarter, management is forecasting revenue of around $273.5 million to $274.5 million and earnings per share of $0.04 to $0.05. Based on the midpoint of guidance, revenue is forecasted to increase by 41%, representing another growth slowdown versus the third quarter.

While this outlook would normally be very encouraging for investors as it still represents high growth, many seem to be focusing on the possibility that this growth may slow down even further as the company gets bigger, especially considering the trend seen in the last six quarters. However, for those with a more long-term perspective, I believe this could be a value opportunity. Cloudflare remains well-positioned for continued growth, and its valuation should recover once we are no longer in a bear market.

Cloudflare will not remain this cheap forever

Over the past year, tech stocks have been hit hard by the market downturn and high inflation. Cloudflare has also been under pressure recently as investors worry about its ability to thrive in this shaky economy. However, no bear market lasts forever.

According to Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley ( MS, Financial), a turnaround could come as early as 2023, driven by favorable economic conditions and investor optimism. Meanwhile, many market watchers like Luke Lango have pointed to historical trends to argue that stocks might have already hit their lowest point. Lango believes the months following the midterm elections are often among the most profitable for investors, with stocks typically rallying by around 15% over that period. Overall, it seems clear that there are good reasons to be hopeful about the future of the stock market, and all eyes are now on early 2023 as we search for signs of greener pastures ahead.

Over the last few years, Cloudflare has become increasingly important to businesses and individuals alike, thanks to its powerful suite of tools and focus on providing high-quality service at an affordable price. Given this success, I believe it's only a matter of time before Cloudflare's valuation multiples begin to climb again.

Takeaway

Many people may be hesitant to invest in Cloudflare given the fact that it's a growth stock in a bearish environment. While it's true that the company is trading for far more than what most investors would consider a reasonable valuation, many factors set it apart from other tech companies that make it worthy of consideration in my view.

For one thing, Cloudflare is widely regarded as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies in the industry, with a track record of offering cutting-edge products and services that help businesses stay competitive in today's ever-evolving technological landscape.

Additionally, despite its current lack of profitability, Cloudflare appears to have significant room for growth on both its top and bottom lines. The nature of growth stocks is to look overvalued on an absolute basis until earnings grow into (and eventually outgrow) the market's opinion.