NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( AXDX), and Instil Bio, Inc. ( TIL). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( AXDX)

After the market closed on October 21, 2022, Accelerate Diagnostics disclosed receiving a request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the company to immediately discontinue marketing and distribution of its Accelerate Arc system and related BC Kit for a particular diagnostic use.

Previously, Accelerate Diagnostics had been marketing the Accelerate Arc products as Class I devices, exempting them from 510(k) clearance requirements. Recently, the FDA informed the company that marketing the products in the U.S. requires 510(k) clearance.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock dropped approximately 9% in premarket trading and were down more than 40% in intraday trading on October 24, 2022.

For more information on the Accelerate Diagnostics investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AXDX

Instil Bio, Inc. ( TIL)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Instil Bio disclosed on October 31, 2022, that it had informed the FDA that it had voluntarily paused enrollment in a clinical trial due to problems in manufacturing one of its therapies. The manufacturing trouble resulted in an inability to properly dose patients in a clinical trial of ITIL-168 for advanced melanoma.

On this news, shares of Instil Bio fell by more than 33% in intraday trading.

For more information on the Instil investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TIL

