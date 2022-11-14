When it comes to technology stocks, Nvidia ( NVDA, Financial) is one of my favorites. That's why, in light of the recent market volatility and the growing belief that we may be nearing the end of the current bear market, I decided to take another look at this stock to see whether it has finally fallen into value territory. Historically, bear markets have been associated with strong gains for long-term investors, as those focused on value know when to seek out bargains in the shape of unfairly beaten-down stocks.

Nvidia has a reputation for producing high-quality GPUs that can be found in a wide range of devices, from video game consoles to personal computers. Its GPUs are known for their superior performance and cutting-edge technology, making them popular among gamers and other tech enthusiasts.

But Nvidia's success as an investment goes beyond its products. Not all good companies are good investments, after all. Over the years, Nvidia has become a great stock from the perspective of investors thanks to its strong track record of delivering value to shareholders.

Because of its success as a supplier to PC gamers and high-end computer owners, which give it high margins, Nvidia has been one of the strongest performers in the semiconductor industry over the past five years.

However, in recent months, Nvidia's stock has cratered alongside the broader market. It is not that Nvidia is doing anything wrong, but external market influences have negatively affected share prices. Additionally, with the semiconductor shortage easing up, investor sentiment is cooling further on the sector.

Despite these challenges, Nvidia remains a key player in the tech scene, with strong innovation and a resilient track record. Whether its stock performance can rebound in the coming months remains to be seen, but one thing is clear to me: I believe Nvidia will continue to play an integral role in shaping our digital future, giving it strong long-term potential.

External factors finally take down Nvidia's valuation

Nvidia has long been renowned as one of the leading companies in the semiconductor sector thanks to its dominance in several key markets, namely gaming and artificial intelligence. With each year, Nvidia's technologies have continued to evolve and expand, becoming an indispensable part of our everyday lives. Despite periodic volatility in the broader markets, Nvidia's shares have consistently traded at a significant premium, reflecting investors' confidence in this pioneering company.

But over the past year, Nvidia has faced increasingly challenging conditions. Several economic factors, including rising interest rates and inflation, have taken a toll on the company's valuation, causing Nvidia's stock price to fall dramatically.

It's not all related to valuation. Weak demand for PCs has negatively impacted Nvidia's revenue streams, as this has been one of the company's key markets. Additionally, Nvidia has been facing restrictions on its sales of data center chips to China due to the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Finally, there are concerns about Nvidia's dominance in the hotly-contested data center chip market, with many analysts worried that Nvidia may face renewed competition from the market's largest player Intel ( INTC, Financial) as it supposedly begins getting its act together. All these factors combined have contributed to Nvidia's poor performance in recent months.

Nvidia will flourish due to several high-growth segments

Despite facing significant challenges this year, Nvidia remains a force to be reckoned with in the highly competitive tech industry. Nvidia has always been cutting-edge regarding graphics processing and computer simulation innovations, and this technological prowess has kept it ahead of the competition for many years. Furthermore, Nvidia still holds an impressive market share in industries like gaming and virtual reality, both of which are poised for continued growth into the foreseeable future.

Nvidia is currently the leading manufacturer of graphics processing units for PCs, laptops and gaming consoles. It holds an 80% share of the global GPU market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years.

In the third quarter of 2022, PC sales fell by 19.5% according to Gartner, which is the largest drop in sales since the research company began collecting sales data in the mid-1990s. However, in the long run, things will get better. According to Report Ocean, PC sales are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.9% between 2021 and 2027, and Nvidia is expected to benefit from this growth.

Nvidia has also been at the forefront of artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia has created powerful machine-learning systems that can process vast amounts of data with incredible speed and accuracy. Thanks to Nvidia's innovations, companies and organizations across a wide range of industries have been able to leverage the power of AI to transform their workflows and improve their outputs. Whether it's improving health care diagnoses, optimizing supply chains or creating new virtual reality experiences, Nvidia continues to push the boundaries of what's possible with AI.

Additionally, Nvidia is poised for growth in the data center sector, which is experiencing strong demand for its high-end accelerators for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

And finally, Nvidia's foray into self-driving car technologies is a moonshot that could prove to be a massive new source of growth over the long term as both automakers and tech companies race to make autonomous vehicles a reality.

Takeaway

Nvidia is one of the leading companies in the fast-growing fields of PC graphics, gaming and artificial intelligence. Over the past few months, its growth has been somewhat limited due to a sluggish PC market and the easing of the chip shortage, as well as several macroeconomic factors. But despite the current challenges, Nvidia remains well-positioned for the long run with its strong brand and dominant position in all of its key markets.