



Geneva - November 7, 2022: CryptoVerse Island and WISe.ART, a vetted NFT Marketplace powered by WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, announced today that they will join forces to host the next Cryptoverse Island physical NFT exhibition, which will take place in Sevilla on November 17, 2022, at Sevilla´s famous Auditoriums, the Auditorio Nissan Cartuja (from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm local time).

This event precedes the main event, Madrid Cryptoverse Island which will be launched from February 15-18, 2023, in the (COAM) Colegio Oficial de Arquitectos de Madrid, that will combine the digital Art exhibition with conferences related with ART & NFT, Blockchain, Web3, and Metaverse, as well as a networking session and presentation of our new projects for 2023.

During the event in Sevilla, a selection of the world’s most innovative NFT art created by leading international artists will be sold on WISe.ART, WISeKey’s entrusted NFT platform.

Cryptoverse Island is the first European NFT art exhibition to offer ‘phygital’ (hybrid physical and digital) art packages on the WISe.ART platform focusing exclusively on the digital medium. During the event, Sevilla´s famous Auditorio Nissan Cartuja, will be converted into an incredible immersive viewing experience showcasing the most exciting and collectible NFT art in the world.

The art exhibition will be taking place together with the Gala of the Agripina Awards. The Agrippina Awards is the festival of reference for members of the advertising, marketing, and communication sector, and for the first time, there is a category specifically designed for NFTs. The striking investment and collection pieces will be presented for sale on large, high-tech screens & high-definition graphic projectors.

The NFTs will be sold during the exhibition on the new entrusted NFT platform, WISe.ART, a fully-fledged platform secured by WISeKey technology ensuring an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts Terms & Conditions describing future use and monetization streams.

WISeKey’s innovative security technologies enable the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on its 20-year experience and proven expertise in this domain. WISeKey develops technology following principles based on the understanding that technology shall serve people rather than people serve technology.

All its codes, crypto algorithms, chips, patents and products are developed according to the following principles: Access * Privacy * Security * Consent * Ethics * Future-proof Skills * Good * Democracy. These are the principles on which WISeKey’s vertical platform operates as a turn-key operation offering users a one pitstop solution. They set WISeKey apart from its competitors acting as a safeguard to protect users against possible threats on the Internet.

In launching Cryptoverse Island, Co-founder Pedro Terol, entrepreneur, artist, art dealer, and art exhibition director, says: “NFTs provide a new window of opportunity for digital art, securing digital art with ownership and authenticity, something that was needed to expand digital art and increase its reach. We live in a digital world and art is no different, that is why the growth of digital art is rising every year. Cryptoverse Island creates a unique opportunity for investors and collectors in an exclusive experience highlighting world-renowned NFT artists.”

Co-founder of Cryptoverse Island and digital entrepreneur from Spain, Manuel de Luis adds, “We have put together an impressive line-up of top artists for this Pioneer NFT art exhibition and we are excited to be able to announce some of the headliners already.”

VP Corporate Alliances & Partnerships of WISeKey, Carlos Moreno adds, “We are proud and excited to collaborate with Cryptoverse Island during the Agrippina Awards Festival. The prestigious event in Sevilla will be a fantastic teaser for the master event in Madrid early next year. I am looking forward to meeting many art and like-minded people of influence in such great cities.”

JAVIER ARRÉS (Spain) – Is one of the most recognized crypto-artists worldwide, a pioneer nominated winner of the London Art Biennale 2019 and the Illustrator People Choice Award Creative pool 2017 among other awards. Andalusian, based in Fuerteventura, he is known for his hyper detailed works, his cities, intricate machines and his Visual Toys, impossible fantasy gif-arts. Among his clients are the most important collectors as well as The New York Times, The NFL, Corriere della Serra and more. His NFTs works sold exceeds one million dollars.

IG : https://www.instagram.com/javierarres/

GALA MIRISSA (Spain) – One of the greatest digital artists of the 21st century born in Barcelona. She is an exclusive NFT artist for the next Hollywood Film “FRESH KILLS,” directed by Jennifer Esposito. Gala also designed ultra-rare Freedom NFTs for the film by 300,000 dollars. She was named by BeInCrypto on International Women’s Day 2021 as one of the three most influential Hispanic women in the cryptocurrency industry who are using NFT (non-fungible token) technology and is amongst the top sales in the rank list of NFT by CryptoArt.io. Gala has created the first NFT for ELLE magazine and it appeared on the cover last month. Much more to come from Gala who continues her road to success. She will be exhibiting exclusive NFTs at the Cryptoverse Island event, a sure sign of ample investment opportunities at the show.

IG : https://www.instagram.com/gifgalamirissa/

COLECCIÓN SARDINERO (Santander) - The Sardinero Collection is a private collective project of Digital Art that now collects more than 5 renowned digital artists and aims to preserve and publicize part of the digital artwork that is being produced in Spain from approximately 2021 to 2026. The Sardinero Collection is made up of artists, critics, and technical staff, it has its corporate name in the city of Santander, and it is constantly growing and improving with the goal of becoming the best and biggest collection of digital art in Spain.

https://www.lacoleccionsardinero.com/

Meta Building 4 Real (MB4R) - FUTURISTIC SPACES FOR THE METAVERSE, is a group of unique architects that are creating a new dimension of a computer-generated collection of 10.000 unique 3D models NFTs, with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain, ready to use in Decentraland and other virtual worlds.A new project that brings to life the architectural world within the Metaverse, connecting the knowledge of architects to create buildings and spaces well designed and the unlimited possibilities of the Metaverse. Unique buildings will be exhibited on Cryptoverse Island, each building is a real piece of art.

IG : https://www.instagram.com/metabuildings4real/

ARIADNA CANAAN – (Dominican Republic) Ariadna Canaan is an international artist who lives in the Caribbean. Her multidisciplinary work ranges from design, photography, painting, digital art and NFTs. Ariadna is a national award in her country of origin, the Dominican Republic, in the Installation category. She is in a constant exercise of reinvention, uniting shapes, lines, color, movement, and dexterity. Since 2021, she is part of the crypto community, refreshing and offering innovative ideas to the established.

IG : https://www.instagram.com/ariadnacanaanstudio/

ANNA AMGREN – (Sweden) Anna Amgren lives and works in Stockholm, Sweden. She’s been digital art and crypto art. Her paintings are considered energy paintings or spiritual paintings. It means that she does a meditation before start and set the intention to the picture. Sometimes she does the painting with the eyes closed, just let the hand choose color and let it move automatically. Then importing the draft to the computer where she works on parts of the painting, and the magic happens, in the pictures figures and symbols appear, all depending on your imagination - the more you look, the more you’ll find. Anna also photographs details in nature and uses them in the same process.

IG : https://www.instagram.com/amgrenart/

DIEGO BERRO – (Spain) Hispanic-Argentine based in Madrid. More than twenty years of experience in communication. Diego has worked for the most prestigious clients in Spain on major national and international campaigns. He says, “I was lucky enough to win international advertising awards and my work has been published in several of the most important advertising media. At present, both photography and art continue to be my greatest challenges.”

IG : https://www.instagram.com/diegoberro/?hl=en

DAVID MORALES – (La Línea de la Concepción) He began dancing at the young age of 3 and at only 6 years old he participated for the first time in a Flamenco Festival. Since then, he has built a path that has allowed him to tour 4 continents and more than 25 countries, performing in theaters as important as Carnegie Hall. He likes to define himself as a disruptive artist, who conquers new stages for flamenco. In his digital art collections, he seeks to express his view on flamenco. Morales has received multiple important awards and recognitions in Spain and Latin America and continues to produce shows and tour internationally with his company.

IG : https://www.instagram.com/moralesflamenco/?hl=en

AMANDA VEAZY - Amanda Lynn Veasey has been making art on and off for 22 years. 6 years ago, she started doing art more seriously because of Grave’s disease and Lyme disease. Art helped her physically and mentally heal. It gave her a purpose and something positive to focus on. She wants to use art and especially NFTs to save the world, kill greed and spread joy. She redefines color, detail and texture and enjoys progression art and iteration art. It is not the end that matters to her, it is the journey.

IG : https://www.instagram.com/amandavz6/?hl=en

BENEDICT HADLEY – (USA) Benedict Hadley is a Brooklyn, NY based polymath, film maker and artist. His work has been screened worldwide namely at the Cannes Film Festival and the New York Fashion Week. He has worked with JayZ, Francis Ford Coppola, PBS, June Ambrose, to name a few. His art is vivid, visceral, complex, and highly spiritual. He explores the African American youth in the inner city to empower their role in the community and their immediate environment.

IG : https://www.instagram.com/kikroxorg/?hl=en

EVA KAREEM - The style of his art usually focusses on abstract division in art style, specifically in combining colors and geometric patterns or taking patterns from nature. He studied Drama and Performance Arts in college and studied Computer Science in University of Sheffield Hallam in the United Kingdom. He is always on for new art-based software. He continued to experiment with color, movement i.e., animation, lines, patterns, or even sounds or combination of any of these. He is interested in Quantum Physics and the fascinating mind-bending topics that it contains.

IG : https://www.instagram.com/nftiemporium/?hl=en

About Cryptoverse Island

Cryptoverse Island is a leading event organization firm, NFT art gallery, and Crypto art curator company. Provides consulting, promotion, and development to Artists, Investors, Collectors, and Galleries. Cryptoverse Island organizes events where some of the top world digital artists and new projects are exhibited in a physical art exhibition, together with presentations, leading speakers, and networking sessions that create synergies among participants and companies.

Associated with some of the best companies in each sector such as WiseKey, Samsung, Grupo Prisa, or Vicox to cover all the necessary aspects in the realization of high-quality events.Producing environments that encourage creativity, investment, and development of art and technology.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About WISe.ART

WISe.ART is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labelling options and special NFT designs ensure that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, creating an irreversible link to the physical object, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.ART NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey’s innovative security technologies enabling the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

Press and Investor Relations

CryptoVerse Island

Company Contact: Pedro Terol

Co-Founder: [email protected]

Tel: +34695001800

Press contact Cryptoverse Island:

Manuel De Luis // [email protected] // +34619984495

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.