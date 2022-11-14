Digi+International® (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today announced it will showcase the Digi+ConnectCore%26reg%3B+MP1+systems-on-modules (SOMs) family and Digi+ConnectCore+Voice+Control+software at electronica+2022, Nov. 15-18 in TOPAS booth C4.461 and ISMOsys booth C2.158 at the Trade Fair Center Messe in Munich, Germany.

Digi experts will offer live demonstrations of the company’s scalable, highly integrated solutions for the industrial IoT, including development tools, design support, software, and security building blocks to accelerate time to market.

Digi’s IoT technologies dramatically improve the way people, machines, and processes interact. With network connectivity as the fundamental key to the value of these technologies, Digi stands at the forefront of some of the most advanced solutions combining software, hardware, and services for enterprises. Digi’s electronica 2022 exhibit and demos include:

Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOM Family - Featuring the industry’s smallest wireless STM32MP1 SOM that integrates Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and wired connectivity without comprising design flexibility, Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOMs offer a complete solution including software, security, connectivity, development tools and application development building blocks for OEMs seeking to reduce product-development time, risk, and effort.

Digi ConnectCore Voice Control Software –This advanced voice-control software is fully integrated and ready to use, enabling developers to design a voice-based human-machine interface (HMI) to control operations using speech. Supporting 30 languages and a 60,000-word vocabulary – and with no cloud connectivity required – it reduces connectivity costs and data-privacy concerns while providing response times of less than 100ms.

“We look forward to returning to electronica in person this November,” said Andreas Burghart, Senior Product Manager for Digi. “In the past year alone, our engineers have made significant breakthroughs in SOMs and voice-control software. We are excited to demonstrate how our new Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOM family and our many solution building blocks including Digi ConnectCore Voice Control software enable touchless HMIs for devices in challenging environments such as transportation, medical and industrial locations – even when out of the range of sight. When users can quickly process voice commands on edge devices without cloud connectivity – rather than through a touch-based GUI – they can better focus on mission-critical tasks while increasing productivity and safety.”

Visit TOPAS booth C4.461, ISMOsys booth C2.158 or Special-IND a Steliau company booth B5.115 to meet the Digi team, or visit: www.digi.com for more information.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

