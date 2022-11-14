Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2022+ISG+Paragon+Awards%26trade%3B+EMEA, which celebrate innovative approaches that leverage digital technology and new operating models to drive business success.

Nearly 100 applications were submitted by 28 separate solution, technology or service providers for the annual EMEA program. Winners in each category will be announced at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner on Tuesday, November 22, at the Park Plaza Victoria in London.

The finalists in each category are:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a technology or service provider

Firstsource Solutions with a U.K.-based retail and commercial bank

Mindtree with Currys

UST with Wolters Kluwer

LTI with a U.K.-based wealth management firm

HARMAN DTS with Domino’s Pizza Group

Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients

Quinnox with Shawbrook Bank

Wipro with Diageo

Tech Mahindra with BT (Openreach)

WNS with Yorkshire Building Society

Transformation: The successful transformation of an organization or key business function

Hexaware with Koki Holdings

Mphasis with Stonegate Group

Virtusa Consulting with BT Global

NTT Global Business Services

Workplace of the Future: Client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology

Allianz Services Mauritius

Infosys with LANXESS

HCL Technologies with Paysafe

Unisys with a leading European airline

Environmental Sustainability: Outstanding positive impacts in one or more environmental sustainability fields for clients, consumers, communities and/or employees

TCS with RS Components

Infosys with London Borough of Brent

Microland with Ealing Council

AWS with Capgemini

Diversity: Diversity of thought and lived experience that enables changes to the status quo to deliver better client outcomes

Hexaware with Liverpool Victoria Financial Services

Zensar with University College of London

Cognizant with The Football Association

“Service providers have worked closely with enterprises to navigate the disruptions of the past 33 months,” said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA. “These challenges have altered the business technology landscape and driven the development of new, innovative ways to create value. We look forward to honoring examples of exceptional work and transformative business relationships with the 2022 ISG Paragon Awards.”

The gala awards event on November 22 will mark the culmination of ISG Sourcing Industry Week and the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference EMEA. In addition to the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA, ISG will announce the winners of the ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, which recognize excellence in provider delivery based on enterprise client feedback, and the winners of the ISG Provider Lens™ Awards, recognizing providers named as Leaders in ISG Provider Lens™ studies.

Additional information is available on the award+website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

