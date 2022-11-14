REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist'' or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO), CEO Kathryn Walker awarded Microdose’s “Professional Service Practitioner of the Year”, following last year’s win of “Entrepreneur of the Year” in 2021 at Wonderland: Miami, the largest psychedelic medicine business event.

“I am honored to be included in such a strong group of nominees this year. Our team at Revitalist have worked hard to expand our full-service psychedelic wellness offering, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly among our veteran population,” noted Kathryn Walker.

Expanding current service lines to include experiential psychedelic training for healthcare practitioners, Revitalist is serving the growing need for practitioner training to be able to offer psychedelic assisted therapy. “By leveraging our experience providing thousands of ketamine infusions since 2018, we are able to provide greater access to professionals entering the space with advanced guidance as this is a new discipline in both the medical and behavioral health communities,” said Walker.

To learn more about Revitalist’s Experiential Training Program please visit,

https%3A%2F%2Frevitalistclinic.com%2Fpsychedelic-training%2F+%0A

Current available dates for trainings include: Nov 17-19, Nov 19-22, Dec 5-7, and Dec 7-9

The Revitalist professional community is also releasing its nationwide, Collaborative Care Network Program, “CCN”, extending patient service lines to more than 4,000 ketamine clinics across the United States by providing virtual services working with established ketamine practices. The CCN extends access to ketamine assisted therapy, virtual health curriculums, and intensive outpatient programs. “Revitalist recognizes the difficulties of smaller clinics having limited resources to provide ketamine assisted psychotherapy and intensive outpatient programs. Providing access to care, regardless of geographic location is necessary to not only support the client but to also support the medical and behavioral professionals in the space”, reports Walker.

To learn more about the Collaborative Care Network, please email us at [email protected]

The Microdose Awards honors those dedicated to fostering a positive impact in the psychedelic medicine community. Revitalist continues to make impactful contributions to communities and the psychedelic wellness space by offering comprehensive service lines to best support the person.

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness, Ltd.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is one of the largest publicly listed, ketamine focused clinic operations in the United States. Each clinic enables access to psychedelic medicine, vitamin infusions and other lifestyle optimization services provided by medical and behavioral professionals. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of ketamine infusions through its network of 9 clinics operating in 6 states. Its founder and CEO, Kathryn Walker, works as a lead provider in the psychedelic space as an advanced behavioral and medical provider. For additional information please visit Revitalist.com.

On Behalf of the Board

Kathryn Walker

Chief Executive Officer

Twitter: @RevitalistCorp

Facebook: %40RevitalistLifestyleandWellnessLtd.+%0A

Instagram: %40RevitalistCorp+%0A

LinkedIn: %40RevitalistLifestyleAndWellnessLtd

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005484/en/

