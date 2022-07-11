Western Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 808 stocks valued at a total of $1.75Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.28%), QQQ(3.30%), and RDVY(2.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Western Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Western Wealth Management, LLC bought 319,540 shares of ARCA:ALTL for a total holding of 439,140. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.14.

On 11/07/2022, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF traded for a price of $38.89 per share and a market cap of $845.86Mil. The stock has returned -11.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.95.

Western Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:RDVY by 224,582 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.79.

On 11/07/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $43.4 per share and a market cap of $8.02Bil. The stock has returned -13.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

During the quarter, Western Wealth Management, LLC bought 50,401 shares of NAS:QQQM for a total holding of 142,232. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.94.

On 11/07/2022, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $108.84 per share and a market cap of $4.95Bil. The stock has returned -33.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a price-book ratio of 5.80.

During the quarter, Western Wealth Management, LLC bought 81,959 shares of NAS:CDC for a total holding of 188,300. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.01.

On 11/07/2022, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd traded for a price of $62.62 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned -4.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.93.

The guru established a new position worth 99,708 shares in ARCA:ULTR, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.27 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $47.12 per share and a market cap of $70.68Mil. The stock has returned -1.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

