Merrell%26reg%3B, the world’s leading hike and outdoor footwear brand and a part of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. ( NYSE:WWW, Financial), has been named Brand of the Year and will be recognized at the Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAA) Gala on Wednesday, November 30, in New York.

The FNAAs celebrate footwear’s major style stars, best brands and brand stories, philanthropists, emerging talents, and industry veterans. Honorees hail from all corners of the industry, from athletic sneakers to hiking boots to luxury heels, and demonstrate the ability to shape culture through footwear and a willingness to break down barriers for their customers and the greater good.

Footwear News editors selected Merrell as Brand of the Year for leading the way in promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. This is reflected in the brand’s purpose-led vision to share the simple power of being outside with everyone. Merrell has brought this vision to life through several recent initiatives, including forming a women’s centric hiking club to provide inspiration and connection to the outdoors, continuing to invest in Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to make the outdoors more accessible to youth, and supporting the National Recreation and Park Association to help create more urban green spaces.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named Footwear News’ Brand of the Year at what is considered the footwear industry’s biggest night,” said Merrell Global Brand President Chris Hufnagel. “This award is a true testament to the great work our team has done and continues to do each day to bring the simple power of the outdoors to everyone. I could not be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together or more excited for what’s next. Footwear News and each honoree has our most sincere gratitude and admiration.”

In addition to being honored as Brand of the Year at the FNAAs, Merrell has also been recognized recently with numerous product awards including its newly-introduced Moab 3 receiving an “Innovation in Design” honorable mention from Fast Company, its Moab Speed Thermo Mid Waterproof being selected for Outside’s Best in Hiking Boots in the 2023 Buyer's Guide, and its MTL Skyfire 2 and Rogue hiking boot receiving ISPO Awards for product excellence in the outdoor industry.

“The recent recognition and accolades for Merrell are a reflection of what can happen when a great brand and team brings cutting-edge products to its consumers while remaining laser-focused on its purpose and vision,” said Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am excited to celebrate with our Merrell team and all other FNAA honorees at the awards ceremony in New York on November 30.”

The brand has also made headlines this year with its multiyear sustainability commitment aimed at protecting the outdoors and keeping used footwear out of landfills; building awareness around disparities and advocating for the role of park and recreation professionals; and its industry-leading team that includes Chief Marketing Officer Janice Tennant, who was named Marketing Leader of the Year by the Women in Content Marketing Awards.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE:

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. ( NYSE:WWW, Financial) is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Merrell%26reg%3B, Saucony%26reg%3B, Sweaty+Betty%26reg%3B, Sperry%26reg%3B, Hush+Puppies%26reg%3B, Wolverine%26reg%3B, Keds%26reg%3B, Chaco%26reg%3B, Bates%26reg%3B, HYTEST%26reg%3B, and Stride+Rite%26reg%3B. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat%26reg%3B and Harley-Davidson%26reg%3B. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com or visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell%26reg%3B exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News’ 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell%26reg%3B is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel.

