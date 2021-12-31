PR Newswire

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS), a leading private label food and beverage manufacturer in North America, today published its 2022 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, which highlights its progress in 2021 towards its ESG goals.

"I am pleased with the progress that we are making on our ESG journey," said Steve Oakland, CEO and President. "I'm even more excited for further opportunities to drive forward our ESG initiatives and make a meaningful impact. We remain committed to weaving environmental stewardship, stakeholder value creation, and thoughtful governance in everything we do."

Notable highlights from the report include:

Environmental

Reduced scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 4% (compared to 2020 baseline)

Completed a sustainable packaging assessment for primary and secondary packaging across all TreeHouse categories

Reduced total waste by 9% and maintained >80% landfill diversion rate (compared to 2020 baseline)

Social

Distributed ESG survey to food suppliers to assess ingredient sourcing risks as part of responsible sourcing efforts

Conducted annual employee engagement survey and developed centralized plan to unlock values-led, high performance and customer centric work culture

Donated $7.9 million to charitable organizations, including 8 million pounds of food to those in need

Governance

Created Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Council in 2021

Developed a strategic plan with the objective of creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace

On October 3, 2022, the Company completed the divestiture of a significant portion of the Meal Preparation business to Investindustrial. The transaction simplifies the Company, sharpening focus on its higher-growth, higher-margin private label snacking and beverage categories. The divestiture also meaningfully reduces the Company's manufacturing and distribution footprint and enables the Company to accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

For more information, visit the ESG page on the TreeHouse website. The 2022 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report is available on the TreeHouse ESG page.

TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading private label food and beverage manufacturer in North America. Our purpose is to engage and delight - one customer at a time. Through our customer focus and category experience, we strive to deliver excellent service and build capabilities and insights to drive mutual profitable growth for TreeHouse and for our customers. Our purpose is supported by investment in depth, capabilities and operational efficiencies which are aimed to capitalize on the long-term growth prospects in the categories in which we operate.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

