ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it will report results for its third quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. on November 8, 2022. These results occurred before the Company's IPO on October 4, 2022.

Webcast Information

Management will host a webcast to review the Company's results and forward expectations. Investors can submit questions ahead of time to [email protected] or ask questions through the webcast portal in real-time.

Webcast Date/Time: Tuesday November 8, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast Location: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582262&tp_key=ee0972a43a

Replay

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13734329

Replay Start: Tuesday November 8, 2022, 2:00 PM ET

Replay Expiry: Tuesday November 15, 2022, 11:59 PM ET

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

[email protected]

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/724125/Laser-Photonics-to-Report-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-2022-Earnings-on-November-8-2022



