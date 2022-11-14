Agreement includes EV charging infrastructure solutions for future construction projects

Charge to develop customized solutions to suit clients' unique needs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) ("Charge") announced today that its portfolio company Charge Infrastructure and Unity Construction Services signed a master service agreement for the strategy and development of EV charging stations and related services. Unity has named Charge as a preferred provider for developments built by Unity Construction.

Charge will provide Unity seamless EV charging infrastructure solutions and services to support the unique needs of its clients. Unity builds facilities for some of the nation's top real estate developers, online retailers, science and technology firms, financial, healthcare, and industrial companies. (A partial list of Unity's clients can be found at https://buildunity.com/clients/.)

"The Charge commitment to Unity Construction, as to all of our clients, is to deliver unparalleled custom solutions and make the EV transition effortless on their part," said Andrew Fox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Charge Enterprises, Inc. "Unity has earned a stellar reputation of delivering quality projects with some of this nation's most forward-thinking firms, and now they look to offer EV charging technology in their projects."

"We can now offer these services and deliver more value to our clients through the implementation of EV charging stations," said Robert M. Hertling, President, Unity Construction Services. "We look forward to working with Charge to provide our clients, including distribution centers, with EV chargers and the intelligent support that Charge offers its clients."

About Unity Construction Services

Unity Construction Services was founded in 2002 and is a corporation established in the state of New Jersey. The philosophy of "integrity, dependability, and quality" comes through in their true concern for excellence and service for every client. Since its founding, Unity has grown to be a recognized leader in the construction industry and their expertise takes projects from design and development through finished construction.

The company is a leading contractor in New Jersey and New York and works with clients, commercial real estate companies, architects, and building/property management firms by implementing value analysis programs and providing detailed budgeting and scheduling. These services ensure timely and efficient delivery of the finished project and the highest possible standards of quality with on-time completion. https://buildunity.com/about-us/

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), focuses on connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided routing of both voice, data and short message services ("SMS") to carriers and mobile network operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and is poised to selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: broadband, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications, and electric vehicle ("EV") charging. Solutions for these two sectors include: design and engineering, equipment specification and sourcing, installation, data and software solutions, and service and maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises, Inc.

