WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will present at the following upcoming conferences:
- Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 3:20 p.m. ET
- Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference
Forum: Corporate Presentation
Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- BTIG Ophthalmology Day
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
A webcast and subsequent archived replay of each corporate presentation, when available, may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Investors:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern IR
Direct: (212)-698-8700
[email protected]
Media Contact
Amy Phillips
Green Room Communications
Direct: 412-327-9499
[email protected]