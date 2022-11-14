Allegion+plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has, through one of its subsidiaries, signed a definitive agreement to acquire assets of plano. group (“plano”), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) workforce management solution. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Based in Germany, plano has been a long-time service provider and development partner for Allegion’s leading European workforce management brand, Interflex, and its SP-EXPERT software platform. Following the close of the acquisition, plano will continue to serve advanced workforce management (AWFM) customers as part of the Interflex portfolio.

Interflex General Manager Bernhard Sommer said this acquisition will accelerate seamless access, driving expansion of Interflex and its AWFM business with new capabilities in SaaS models and recurring revenue solutions.

“This strategic acquisition represents a significant expansion of our position as a market leader in workforce management while underscoring our commitment to growth and meeting customer needs through investment in software solutions,” Sommer said. “It will add mobile-first software engineering talent to our business, while deepening our presence in attractive end-user markets like healthcare, banking and insurance, call centers, retail and municipal government services. At the same time, it will fuel expansion for the plano software platform and offer a broader suite of services to both plano and Interflex customers.”

The founder of the plano business, Robert Schüler, will join Interflex, helping ensure a smooth integration and driving progress of the AWFM software business strategy.

“This acquisition will be a natural evolution for plano, providing important capital, scale and demand generation resources,” Schüler said. “Our longstanding relationship with Interflex will support an efficient transition that benefits our customers and builds on our mutual reputations of both quality and excellence.”

The agreement to acquire plano follows another recent investment in Interflex’s AWFM business – Allegion’s 2021+acquisition of assets of Astrum Benelux B.V. (Belgium) and WorkforceIT B.V. (the Netherlands).

Terms of the plano transaction were not disclosed.

