Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that it published its fourth annual Environmental Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report covering the Company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) performance in 2021 and its commitment to environmentally sustainable business practices and social responsibility to its employees and other stakeholders.

Pebblebrook’s 2022 ESG Report is aligned with international reporting standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”), includes disclosures from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), and reflects the Company’s commitment to understanding and planning for sustainability risks through the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (“TCFD”). The 2022 ESG Report also sets forth the Company’s newly established target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2030.

Notable achievements highlighted in the ESG report include:

Environmental Sustainability

Established target to reduce portfolio-wide greenhouse gas emissions intensity 35% by 2030

For 2021, 41% decrease in greenhouse gas emission intensity per square foot vs. baseline year

For 2021, 25% decrease in energy intensity per square foot vs. baseline year

For 2021, 20% decrease in waste intensity per occupied room vs. baseline year

98% of the Company’s properties have digital thermostats

91% of the Company’s properties have implemented waste reduction initiatives

85% of the Company’s properties have low flow toilets and other waste conservation measures

71% of the Company’s properties use native or drought tolerant landscaping to reduce irrigation needs

Social Responsibility

60% of the Company’s employees are female

76% of properties have eliminated plastic straws on-site

Progress has been made on developing the Company’s Racial, Equity, and Inclusion Team (“REIT”)

Governance

43% of the Company’s trustees are diverse

33% of the Company’s independent trustees are female

The 2022 ESG report and other ESG-related materials can be found at the following website: https%3A%2F%2Fpebblebrookhotels.com%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2F

Pebblebrook’s ESG Committee consists of three independent members of the Board of Trustees and four senior executives, including Phillip M. Miller (Chairperson and independent trustee), Cydney C. Donnell (independent trustee), Bonny W. Simi (independent trustee), Raymond D. Martz (Chief Financial Officer), Gabrielle Buck (Vice President), Susan Patterson (Vice President), and Austin Segal (Vice President).

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

