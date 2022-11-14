Thryv+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the software platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses, announced today members of its executive management team will present and host 1:1 meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 16

Presentation: 9:25 a.m. ET, a live webcast will be available at investor.thryv.com.

Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York, New York

12th Annual Needham Virtual SaaS 1x1 Conference

Date: Thursday, November 17

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005385/en/