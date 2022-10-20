Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, announced the winners of the second annual IT+Superhero+Awards live at TechCrunch+Disrupt on October 20, 2022 in San Francisco.

Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Connection, announced the five winners of the individual category awards on the TechCrunch+ Stage during a session—From+Point+A+to+Point+Unbelievable, with Andrew Le, CEO of Buoy Health—where they discussed insights on scaling an organization and the critical role of IT professionals. The 2022 IT Superhero Award winners, chosen by a panel+of+judges, are:

Best Team Leader—Patrick McGee, Director, Technology Support Services, St. Johns County School District

Best Rookie—Ben Esquivel, Director of Information Technology, Imperial Unified School District

Best Catch—John Fisher, System Administrator, Visiting Nurse Association of Northern New Jersey

Most Unshakeable—Lisa Michel, Customer Service Support Manager, Information Technology, Rochester Electronics

Best Superpower—Chase Zieman, Chief Data Science Officer, Cart.com

Chosen from among the individual category winners, Patrick McGee was recognized+by+Jamal+Khan+as+the+Ultimate+IT+Superhero+Award+winner in a ceremony just before the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200.

“At Connection, we proudly celebrate the work that IT professionals undertake on behalf of all of us,” said Jamal Khan. “These dedicated individuals deserve to be recognized for going above and beyond to support their teammates, customers, students, and teachers. They embody the resourcefulness, collaborative nature, and spirit of innovation that define the tech industry at its best—and mirror our own team’s passion for ‘calming the confusion of IT.’ We are proud to honor the winners of the 2022 IT Superhero Awards, and IT professionals everywhere, for working tirelessly to keep us secure, connected, and productive.”

Patrick McGee said, “It’s an incredible honor to be nominated by my team for this award. I’m completely humbled. I think their response to the IT Superheroes Awards program speaks volumes about the culture of our team—always positive, supportive, and looking for ways to lift others up. They’re the true superheroes. Without their dedication and hard work, we wouldn’t get anything done! I appreciate them so much, and I’m grateful for all the support Connection has given us and our fellow IT professionals over the years.”

As part of the company’s Connection+Cares program, winners of the 2022 IT Superhero Awards were asked to select one of three charities—Year Up, NPower, and Girls Who Code—to receive a $1,000 donation from Connection in their name, with a $2,000 donation in the name of the Ultimate IT Superhero. All of the 2022 winners selected Girls Who Code as their charity of choice. Connection Cares will proudly donate $6,000 to Girls Who Code in honor of Patrick, Ben, John, Lisa, and Chase.

Connection will begin accepting nominations for the 2023+IT+Superhero+Awards in April, 2023.

