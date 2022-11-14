ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022+Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+Leader+in+Access+Management* for the third consecutive year. ForgeRock was among nine vendors evaluated in the report. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the third year in a row,” said Fran Rosch, CEO, ForgeRock. “Identity serves as the great enabler for accessing the digital world and we keep raising the bar at ForgeRock by adding more firepower to our CIAM solution.”

According to Gartner, “by 2026, 90% of organizations will be using some type of embedded identity threat detection and response function from access management tools as their primary way to mitigate identity attacks, up from less than 20% today.”

ForgeRock’s unique position in the market centers around the client experience within different industries including healthcare, retail, finance, and government. The ForgeRock+Identity+Platform is the only end-to-end identity solution that includes a full-suite of AI-driven identity and access management (IAM), and identity governance and administration (IGA) capabilities. It offers enterprise-grade capabilities to consumers, IoT identities and the workforce at scale. Leading global brands such as Pearson, Toyota, Geico, and Philips rely on ForgeRock to help access and manage digital identities safely and securely.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

