BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. ( INZY), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced that Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, the company’s co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:
- The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, November 17 from 9:10-9:40am GMT / 4:10-4:40am ET.
- The Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, November 29 from 12:30-12:55pm ET.
Replays can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events and will be available for a limited time following the events.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc. ( INZY) is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. We are developing INZ-701, a potential first-in-class enzyme therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.
For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Contacts
Investors:
Inozyme Pharma
Stefan Riley, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(857) 330-8871
[email protected]
Media:
SmithSolve
Matt Pera
(973) 886-9150
[email protected]