Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 14, 2022!

Immunovant to Present at Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day on November 14th

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. ( IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pete Salzmann, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day, taking place November 14th-15th, 2022.

Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day fireside chat details:
Date:Monday, November 14th, 2022
Time:3:55 pm Eastern Time
Webcast:The presentation will be available via webcast and can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, located at www.immunovant.com.

About Immunovant, Inc.
Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a leader in FcRn inhibitor technology, the Company is boldly developing innovative therapies for a range of debilitating autoimmune diseases with significant unmet patient needs. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com.

Contact:
Chau Cheng, PhD, MBA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Immunovant, Inc.
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODY4OTU4OSM1MjQ0NDc0IzIxMjU4NDQ=
Immunovant-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles