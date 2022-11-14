HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) ( NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $6 million contract by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works to provide environmental compliance services for infrastructure and facility projects across the county.



The Department of Public Works is responsible for providing infrastructure and essential services to more than 10 million people across a 4,000 square mile service area. Under the five-year contract, NV5 will provide environmental site assessments, remediation management, and environmental compliance support.

“Environmental regulations related to infrastructure and facilities exist at the federal, state, and local level, and achieving compliance to all of these standards can be a complex task,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “NV5 has provided environmental expertise to Los Angeles County for more than 20 years, and we are pleased that our environmental expertise will continue to support the mission of the Los Angeles Department of Public Works to protect and enrich the daily lives of Los Angeles County residents.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. ( NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

