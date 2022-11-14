Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) today announced the release of its 2022+ESG+Report, which summarizes the company’s ambitious goals and sustainability progress since its 2020 launch as an independent public company.

"When we launched Vontier, we knew that our purpose of Mobilizing the Future to Create a Better World demanded a strong ESG commitment. The board of directors and the leadership team agreed to embed that commitment into every aspect of our company, from our strategy to our products,” said Mark Morelli, Vontier's President and CEO.

The report is inspired by Vontier’s guiding vision of accelerating smart, sustainable solutions for the road ahead, and structured around the company’s people-centered ESG philosophy. Highlights include:

Reduced absolute Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by more than 8% (from 2020), significant progress toward Vontier’s goals of reducing absolute Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 45% by 2030 and achieving Net Zero by 2050 in support of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Received the Military Friendly ® Employers recognition and a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ employees.

Employers recognition and a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ employees. Established the Vontier Foundation that amplifies Vontier’s local and global impact. Vontier and its operating companies donated $500,000 to communities around the world with a focus on climate change, education, equality and inclusion, and disaster relief.

Committed to further embedding health, safety, and environmental efficiency into our facilities with a goal of earning International Standards Organization (ISO) 45001 and 14001 certifications at all manufacturing sites by 2026.

Expanded product offerings like the Driivz best-in-class EV charging network software with tens of thousands of chargers under management and the new hydrogen refueling dispensers from ANGI.

"As a mobility technology company that is strategically focused on creating smart sustainable solutions for the road ahead, we are fully embracing our responsibility to help solve pressing global challenges and the opportunity to harness ESG as a growth enabler,” said Katie Rowen, SVP, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer. "This report marks an exciting milestone in transparency and accountability as we share our goals, progress and accomplishments with all of our stakeholders.”

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions for the road ahead. For more information about Vontier, visit www.vontier.com.

