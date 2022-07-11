ProShare Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ProShare Advisors is an investment management company based out of Bethesda, Maryland. The company was established by cofounders Michael Lynn Sapir and Louis Mark Mayberg and launched its line of ETFs, the ProShares ETFs, in 2006 and since then has grown to become the largest provider of alternative ETFs in the United States. ProShare Advisors invests in a variety of public equity markets, emphasizing its asset allocations in the information technology sector, which alone makes up almost a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, finance, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, and energy sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently has 113 employees including 40 investment professionals. ProShare Advisors is owned by its employees with the majority shares held by Michael Lynn Sapir, the current CEO of the firm, and Louis Mark Mayberg, the current President of the firm, with the remaining ownership split amongst William Edward Seale, the Chief Economist, Dorot, the Sapir Family Trust, and various key executives. ProShare Advisors currently holds over $23 billion in total assets under management spread across 164 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Although its total number of accounts has been rising in recent years, growing from just over 100 five years ago to its current amount, its total assets under management, although it has grown by over $1 billion from 2010, has been volatile, decreasing to as low as $19.3 billion in 2013 and increasing to as high as $28.9 billion back in 2011. The company provides its services mainly to investment companies, which make up almost two thirds of its entire client base, and also caters to other clients, which makes up the remaining one third of its clientele. ProShare Advisors’s line of ETFs currently includes its Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology, UltraPro QQQ, Ultra Health Care, and UltraPro S&P 500 offerings, among many others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1751 stocks valued at a total of $26.06Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.78%), MSFT(4.65%), and AMZN(2.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ProShare Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,055,095 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/07/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $221.39 per share and a market cap of $1,650.35Bil. The stock has returned -33.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-book ratio of 9.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.90 and a price-sales ratio of 8.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 390,822 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/07/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $207.47 per share and a market cap of $655.14Bil. The stock has returned -49.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 64.11, a price-book ratio of 16.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.49 and a price-sales ratio of 9.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 531,306 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 11/07/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $141.56 per share and a market cap of $352.48Bil. The stock has returned -52.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-book ratio of 14.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.10 and a price-sales ratio of 12.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 464,840 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/07/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $90.79 per share and a market cap of $240.73Bil. The stock has returned -72.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 324,255 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 11/07/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $178.78 per share and a market cap of $246.31Bil. The stock has returned 11.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-book ratio of 12.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.