WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

601 POYDRAS ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 165 stocks valued at a total of $1.49Bil. The top holdings were TMO(5.83%), V(4.05%), and HD(3.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 394,208-share investment in NAS:COHR. Previously, the stock had a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.89 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Coherent Corp traded for a price of $31.99 per share and a market cap of $4.43Bil. The stock has returned -49.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coherent Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-book ratio of 1.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC bought 76,555 shares of NYSE:ZTS for a total holding of 78,114. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.13.

On 11/07/2022, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $133.67 per share and a market cap of $62.58Bil. The stock has returned -38.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-book ratio of 13.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.60 and a price-sales ratio of 7.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 183,765 shares in NYSE:BDC, giving the stock a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.61 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Belden Inc traded for a price of $74.76 per share and a market cap of $3.25Bil. The stock has returned 18.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Belden Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ZBH by 86,932 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.74.

On 11/07/2022, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $104.85 per share and a market cap of $22.00Bil. The stock has returned -20.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.43, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSEM by 95,095 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.06.

On 11/07/2022, Tower Semiconductor Ltd traded for a price of $40.12 per share and a market cap of $4.45Bil. The stock has returned 14.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tower Semiconductor Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

