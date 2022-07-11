Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

656 SANTA ROSA STREET SUITE 3B SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA 93401

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $192.00Mil. The top holdings were NSSC(4.12%), PI(3.69%), and GDYN(3.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 281,565-share investment in NAS:AIRG. Previously, the stock had a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.99 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Airgain Inc traded for a price of $7.39 per share and a market cap of $75.40Mil. The stock has returned -34.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airgain Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 38,488 shares in FRA:HT0, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €25.84 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of €20.01 per share and a market cap of €7.82Bil. The stock has returned -25.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 91.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought 74,800 shares of NAS:RPAY for a total holding of 272,393. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.04.

On 11/07/2022, Repay Holdings Corp traded for a price of $5.2 per share and a market cap of $474.93Mil. The stock has returned -72.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Repay Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVEE by 8,667 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.12.

On 11/07/2022, NV5 Global Inc traded for a price of $139.64 per share and a market cap of $2.17Bil. The stock has returned 27.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NV5 Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 38,233-share investment in NYSE:HR. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.93 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $20.23 per share and a market cap of $7.70Bil. The stock has returned -32.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 91.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.