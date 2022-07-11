Alliance Wealth Management Group recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $257.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(13.85%), SCHZ(9.13%), and FLRN(6.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alliance Wealth Management Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought 51,982 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 841,233. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 11/07/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $44.45 per share and a market cap of $28.62Bil. The stock has returned -20.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

Alliance Wealth Management Group reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHZ by 38,468 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.29.

On 11/07/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.42 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned -16.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought 34,236 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 54,900. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 11/07/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $47.93 per share and a market cap of $9.90Bil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Alliance Wealth Management Group reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 30,078 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 11/07/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $44.2 per share and a market cap of $19.42Bil. The stock has returned -20.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

Alliance Wealth Management Group reduced their investment in NAS:EMB by 14,925 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.36.

On 11/07/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.41 per share and a market cap of $12.96Bil. The stock has returned -23.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

