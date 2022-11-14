Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Michelle McKenna has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor with a focus on technology, entertainment and sports.

Ms. McKenna comes to Evercore with 30 years of experience in operating roles across several leading institutions, most recently as chief information officer for the National Football League. During her decade with the NFL, she was responsible for technology strategy and management of the league’s many platforms. She spearheaded digital transformation across football operations, data, marketing and fan engagement. Previously, she was the CIO of Constellation Energy and Universal Orlando Resort as well as an executive in planning, finance and technology at The Walt Disney Co. Ms. McKenna is a seasoned public board member with significant experience in M&A and activist activity.

“Michelle has built an illustrious career as one of the most highly regarded CIOs in the United States and brings a strong operating background, unique experiences and a broad set of relationships that will be extremely additive to our technology and media coverage efforts,” said Naveen Nataraj, Co-head of Evercore U.S. Advisory. “We are thrilled to have her join us.”

Ms. McKenna said, "I am honored to join Evercore and look forward to partnering with the firm’s best-in-class M&A advisory teams. I have spent my career advising and supporting boards and executive teams to drive innovation, results and optimal outcomes. I am excited to see the next evolution of technology, media and data organization and to be a part of the Evercore team helping to drive growth and success for our clients.”

Ms. McKenna, CPA, holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Auburn University and an MBA from the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College.

