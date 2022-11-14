PerkinElmer+Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today released its 2022+Environmental%2C+Social+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Report. The report describes progress on the Company’s previously+stated+goals, builds on the Company’s ESG commitments and summarizes its overall ESG strategy aimed at better supporting people and the planet.

“Doing good by people and the planet is inextricably linked to our mission of innovating for a healthier world, and the steps we have taken in 2022 to enhance our ESG strategy and program are in line with that objective,” said PerkinElmer President and CEO Prahlad Singh. “I am grateful for the collective efforts of PerkinElmer’s global team to make a positive impact on the lives of people worldwide and their leadership across the various ESG activities described in this report.”

Key updates highlighted in the report include:

Increasing the Company’s commitment to now reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50.4% by 2032

Becoming an official signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, the UN’s voluntary initiative encouraging companies to adopt policies that are both sustainable and socially responsible in the areas of labor, human rights, corruption and the environment

Implementing a formal materiality assessment to gauge the relative importance of ESG topics to employees, customers, Company leaders and shareholders to help focus future ESG priorities

Investments made to support the Company’s ESG ambitions by empowering a senior-level Head of ESG with supporting capacity to help drive ESG initiatives

Creating a new website, esg.perkinelmer.com, dedicated to hosting the latest news and updates regarding ESG policies, events and disclosures at PerkinElmer

Other initiatives outlined in PerkinElmer’s 2022 ESG report include investments into renewable energy projects, recent water reduction efforts, more sustainable packaging initiatives, outcomes from the Company’s annual “Impact Day,” the creation of new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and several new or expanded governance measures.

To learn more about PerkinElmer’s ESG commitments and progress, or to download a copy of its 2022 ESG Report, visit the Company’s recently launched website, esg.perkinelmer.com.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer is a leading, global provider of end-to-end solutions that help scientists, researchers and clinicians better diagnose disease, discover new and more personalized drugs, monitor the safety and quality of our food, and drive environmental and applied analysis excellence. With an 85-year legacy of advancing science and a mission of innovating for a healthier world, our dedicated team of more than 16,000 collaborates closely with commercial, government, academic and healthcare customers to deliver reagents, assays, instruments, automation, informatics and strategic services that accelerate workflows, deliver actionable insights and support improved decision making. We are also deeply committed to good corporate citizenship through our dynamic ESG and sustainability programs. The Company reported revenues of approximately $5 billion in 2021, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com. Follow PerkinElmer on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

