Hartford Funds Management Co LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $802.00Mil. The top holdings were HTRB(55.71%), HCRB(22.81%), and ROUS(8.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:HTRB by 699,986 shares. The trade had a 2.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.06.

On 11/07/2022, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $31.85 per share and a market cap of $934.80Mil. The stock has returned -18.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought 136,247 shares of BATS:HCRB for a total holding of 5,426,486. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.47.

On 11/07/2022, Hartford Core Bond ETF traded for a price of $33.055 per share and a market cap of $228.08Mil. The stock has returned -17.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 1,841 shares in NYSE:AXP, giving the stock a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.36 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $144.72 per share and a market cap of $108.14Bil. The stock has returned -14.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-book ratio of 4.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 2,090 shares in NYSE:AME, giving the stock a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.87 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, AMETEK Inc traded for a price of $135.25 per share and a market cap of $31.06Bil. The stock has returned -3.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AMETEK Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.61 and a price-sales ratio of 5.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,176 shares in NYSE:CB, giving the stock a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.89 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $209.16 per share and a market cap of $86.81Bil. The stock has returned 11.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

