Pillar Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2751 CENTERVILLE ROAD WILMINGTON, DE 19808

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $95.00Mil. The top holdings were BALT(18.91%), SCHX(16.94%), and SCHM(9.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pillar Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pillar Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 116,108 shares of BATS:BALT for a total holding of 694,512. The trade had a 3.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.08.

On 11/07/2022, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF traded for a price of $26.14 per share and a market cap of $271.20Mil. The stock has returned 0.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

The guru established a new position worth 61,107 shares in BATS:PDEC, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.64 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December traded for a price of $29.6466 per share and a market cap of $204.56Mil. The stock has returned -4.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December has a price-book ratio of 3.61.

The guru established a new position worth 10,043 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.98 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.47 per share and a market cap of $25.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Pillar Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 15,583 shares of BATS:POCT for a total holding of 78,951. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.91.

On 11/07/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $29.33 per share and a market cap of $637.93Mil. The stock has returned -3.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

During the quarter, Pillar Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 15,503 shares of BATS:PAUG for a total holding of 57,096. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.76.

On 11/07/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August traded for a price of $27.78 per share and a market cap of $428.51Mil. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August has a price-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

