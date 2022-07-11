First National Advisers, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

14010 FNB PARKWAY OMAHA, NE 68154

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 129 stocks valued at a total of $67.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.03%), MSFT(5.44%), and AMZN(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First National Advisers, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, First National Advisers, LLC bought 6,913 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 29,442. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/07/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.38 per share and a market cap of $2,201.37Bil. The stock has returned -7.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-book ratio of 43.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 5.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, First National Advisers, LLC bought 3,951 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 15,758. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/07/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $221.39 per share and a market cap of $1,650.35Bil. The stock has returned -33.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-book ratio of 9.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.90 and a price-sales ratio of 8.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 6,561 shares in NAS:FISV, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.91 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $94.32 per share and a market cap of $59.90Bil. The stock has returned -7.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, First National Advisers, LLC bought 5,619 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 21,299. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/07/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $86.7 per share and a market cap of $1,121.34Bil. The stock has returned -41.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-book ratio of 4.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, First National Advisers, LLC bought 4,681 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 18,314. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/07/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $90.98 per share and a market cap of $928.15Bil. The stock has returned -47.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 83.47, a price-book ratio of 6.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.