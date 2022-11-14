Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announces that AviClear is now broadly available to physicians and practitioners treating patients throughout North America. AviClear is the first and only energy device to be both FDA cleared and Health Canada approved for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne, with additional approval in Canada for acne scars.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005473/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

AviClear has seen widespread interest from physicians and patients following its FDA clearance in March 2022, and was recently awarded the “Best Laser Treatment for Acne” by Cosmopolitan Magazine. In conjunction with greater availability, Cutera is also announcing a new, monthly financing plan to US consumers starting at $99 a month*.

“I was an early AviClear adopter because I know this treatment will change the way my acne patients face the world,” said Sonia Batra, MD, founder of Batra Dermatology. “I am thrilled my colleagues nationwide will now have access to this device, and I am even happier for their patients who have not wanted or could not proceed with prescription options. What makes the treatment even more appealing is that it can be used on all skin types and acne severities without adverse effects. I have no doubt it will be the treatment of choice for many acne sufferers.”

“We are pleased to see AviClear praised as a groundbreaking treatment by physicians, patients, and the media,” said Dave Mowry, CEO of Cutera. “Pairing the commercial launch with the new patient financing option will enable us to extend the reach of AviClear to more people who want an effective, chemical-free, and durable solution to their acne.

“Based on our market feedback to date, we are confident that patient demand and practice installations will continue to grow over the next several quarters beginning in the first quarter of 2023,” said Mowry. “Affordability, efficacy, and durability will help establish AviClear as the gold standard of care for acne suffers.”

AviClear is now broadly available to physicians and practitioners across the United States, with a limited commercial release in Canada. Doctors and patients are encouraged to visit www.AviClear.com to find out more information.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1 415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

*Terms and conditions apply.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005473/en/