Tivic+Health%26reg%3B+Systems%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 via conference call and webcast on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET.

Teleconference Details:

Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 290242

Webcast Link:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2865%2F46587

Shareholders also may submit questions in advance of the earnings call by sending them to the following email address - [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance of the webcast/conference call is 5:00 PM ET on November 11, 2022. Due to time constraints and the nature of the questions please be advised that not all questions submitted can be answered.

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers with a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Ftivichealth.com @TivicHealth

