Informatica (NYSE: INFA),an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 5:50 a.m. PT/ 8:50 a.m. ET for approximately 30 minutes

6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas, NV

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET for approximately 30 minutes

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 9:35 a.m. MT/ 11:35 a.m. ET for approximately 30 minutes

UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. PT/ 12:30 p.m. ET for approximately 40 minutes

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, CA

Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022

Time: 9:15 a.m. PT/ 12:15 p.m. ET for approximately 30 minutes

The webcasts for each event will be accessible on Informatica's investor relations website at investors.informatica.com.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005245/en/